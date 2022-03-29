PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.66

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.66 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 8.73 ($0.11), with a volume of 446,128 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.66. The stock has a market cap of £21.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.97.
PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)
