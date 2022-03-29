PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.66

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.66 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 8.73 ($0.11), with a volume of 446,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.66. The stock has a market cap of £21.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.97.

PCF Group Company Profile

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

