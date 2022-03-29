Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 137,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41.

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

