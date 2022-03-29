Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

MMC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $169.22 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.