Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Natuzzi stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.82. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

