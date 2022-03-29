IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE:IRS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
