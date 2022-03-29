FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $346.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $346.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.80.

Shares of FDS opened at $431.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

