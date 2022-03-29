FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.80.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

