Network International (LON:NETW) PT Lowered to GBX 440 at Morgan Stanley

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 440 ($5.76) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NETW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.07) to GBX 450 ($5.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 505 ($6.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Network International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 444.17 ($5.82).

LON NETW opened at GBX 267.30 ($3.50) on Friday. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($42,048.73).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

