Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $151.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

