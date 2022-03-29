ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.96.

ORIC opened at $5.23 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

