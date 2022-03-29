The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €52.65 ($57.86) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

