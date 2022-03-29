Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

LULU stock opened at $331.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.75. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.