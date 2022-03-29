Zacks Investment Research Upgrades REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

REE opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

