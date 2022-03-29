Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 464.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.
NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $7.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
