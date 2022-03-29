Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.73

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.73 ($26.08) and traded as high as €25.40 ($27.91). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €25.30 ($27.80), with a volume of 56,564 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.73.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

