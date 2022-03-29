StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

