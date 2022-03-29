QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.26.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $110,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

