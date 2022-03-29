Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
STRM opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
