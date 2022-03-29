Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.