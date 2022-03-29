StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

