StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
