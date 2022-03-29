Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

