Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

