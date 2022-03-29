Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.07

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $39.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 43,472,596 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.