Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.12) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 711.08 ($9.31).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 535.80 ($7.02) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 592.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 605.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Insiders purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

