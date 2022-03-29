Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 360

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 360 ($4.72) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.65) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.27) on Friday. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 245.50 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 352.05 ($4.61). The company has a market cap of £923.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.23.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.38), for a total value of £60,120 ($78,752.95).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

