Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($40.10) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.73).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,536 ($33.22) on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,862.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,040.51. The company has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,296.25). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,030.12).

Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.