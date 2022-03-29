Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 83.5%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Amada stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

