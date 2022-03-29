Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 83.5%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.
Amada stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.
About Amada (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.