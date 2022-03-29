BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).
