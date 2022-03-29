BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

