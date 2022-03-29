Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Up 1.4%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,294,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,320,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

