Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

WFAFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wesfarmers in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

