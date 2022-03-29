PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce $5.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $27.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $29.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

