Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $584.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTDPY shares. Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

BTDPY stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

