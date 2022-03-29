StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $18.41 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

