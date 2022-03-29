Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.