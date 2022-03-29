Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.