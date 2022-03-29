Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Graham stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

