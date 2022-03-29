Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 227,849 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -195.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.