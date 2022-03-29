CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.13. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 30,827 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

