Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 211,715 shares trading hands.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

