PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.08. PROS shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 155,296 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

