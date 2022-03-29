Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVHU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $107,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 61.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.