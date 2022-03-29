United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

