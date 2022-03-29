Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Up 69.1% in March

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VACC. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vaccitech by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

