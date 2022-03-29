Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

