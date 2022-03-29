StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.