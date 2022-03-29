StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

