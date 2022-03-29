Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.44 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 472.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,104 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

