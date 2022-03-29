BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,837. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIGC opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BigCommerce (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
