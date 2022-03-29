BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,837. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 72.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after buying an additional 439,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIGC opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

