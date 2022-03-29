Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of SIS opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.86. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$16.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

