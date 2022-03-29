Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Boosted by B. Riley

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $91.09 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

