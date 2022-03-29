Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KB Home’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

KBH opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72. KB Home has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $52.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

