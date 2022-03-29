Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,624,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.